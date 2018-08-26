Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

World Trump launches fresh attack on Jeff Sessions amid growing speculation attorney general could be fired – Yahoo News

#1
Donald Trump has issued a fresh attack on Jeff Sessions, amid growing talk from Republican leaders about replacing the harried attorney general.

Mr Trump has been outwardly dissatisfied with Mr Sessions since the former senator relinquished oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation …



Read more via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – https://ift.tt/2PcDbr5

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top