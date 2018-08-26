Donald Trump has issued a fresh attack on Jeff Sessions, amid growing talk from Republican leaders about replacing the harried attorney general.
Mr Trump has been outwardly dissatisfied with Mr Sessions since the former senator relinquished oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation …
Read more via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – https://ift.tt/2PcDbr5
Get more World News
Mr Trump has been outwardly dissatisfied with Mr Sessions since the former senator relinquished oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation …
Read more via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – https://ift.tt/2PcDbr5
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]