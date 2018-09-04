President Trump tried to hijack the crisis at NBC News on Tuesday morning by suggesting the network lose its broadcast license over “killing the Harvey Weinstein story.”
NBC execs were already roiled by a new round of controversy with former staffer Ronan Farrow and Weinstein …
Read more via The Daily Beast Latest Articles – https://ift.tt/2Q3Xqbq
Get more World News
NBC execs were already roiled by a new round of controversy with former staffer Ronan Farrow and Weinstein …
Read more via The Daily Beast Latest Articles – https://ift.tt/2Q3Xqbq
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[102]