President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly broke federal civil service rules when he decided to extend the tenure of Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Jamila Shu’ara. President of the Trade Union Congress, Mr. Bala Kaigama, on Friday said the group had written a letter to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to protest the extension of the Permanent Secretary’s tenure. Also, House of Representatives’ Committee on Basic Education, had on Wednesday, summoned the Head of Service of the Federation, Ms. Winifred Oyo-Ita, to explain why Shu’ara was still in service; PUNCH reports. TUC president, who is also the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, on Friday, insisted that it was an abnormality to extend the service of a civil servant after retirement. Shu’ara, who is said to be 61 years old, is still in service in breach of civil service rules. Under civil service rules, an officer retires from service after serving for 35 years or attaining the age of 60 years, whichever comes first. A source in the Presidency confirmed to Saturday PUNCH that Shu’ara had the approval of the President to remain in service. The source said, “The truth of the matter is that President Buhari approved that she should remain in the service.