Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to meet with African entrepreneurs during his visit to the continent.
He will visit Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa in November. The communication team at Twitter declines to comment on the trip. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has announced plans to visit …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/30RdvFx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He will visit Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa in November. The communication team at Twitter declines to comment on the trip. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has announced plans to visit …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/30RdvFx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[13]