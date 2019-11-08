Business Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey in Nigeria (Photo) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Jack Dorsey; the co-founder and CEO of social media service, Twitter, and mobile payments company, Square arrived Nigeria on Thursday night, October 7.

Announcing his arrival in Lagos, Jack simply Tweeted ‘So grateful to finally be in Nigeria’. On his first night, Jack had dinner with media personality, Toolz …

