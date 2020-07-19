Twitter Users Name Lai Mohammed As Nigeria’s Worst Minister, Femi Adesina As Rudest Spokesperson In President Buhari’s Administration | Sahara Reporters
In a different poll, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Buhari was picked as the most obnoxious spokesperson in the Presidency.
saharareporters.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!