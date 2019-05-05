Two boys were seen fighting over who will cook and eat a dog that was hit by a vehicle.
The Fight was intense as they dragged the dead dog between themselves. Use One Word To Qualify Them.....
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2LobWN2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Fight was intense as they dragged the dead dog between themselves. Use One Word To Qualify Them.....
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2LobWN2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]