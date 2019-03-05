Vacancy U.S. Embassy Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Program 2019 - Jobgurus

#1
The Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Embassy Abuja invites applications from qualified Nigerians wishing to teach Hausa or Yoruba languages and cultures to American students in U.S. universities and colleges.

The Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) program is a …



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2J2H974

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top