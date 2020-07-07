“The attention of United Bank for Africa has been drawn to false reports circulating in the media alleging that UBA and some of its principal officers have been indicted in an N41 billion fraud involving NITEL in liquidation.



“We would like to use this medium to inform the general public that the reports are untrue, misleading, malicious, and libellous and should be disregarded in its entirety.



“UBA has set in motion all appropriate legal actions to ensure that the misleading reports are retracted and the perpetrators held accountable for their actions.



“UBA is a reputable global brand and responsible corporate citizen, operating in multiple jurisdictions, and will continue to conduct its business in line with global best corporate governance practices, extant laws and regulations, as it has done in over 70 years of operations.”