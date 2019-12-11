Sports UEFA League: Napoli win, still sack Carlo Ancelotti – Newtelegraph

#1
Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked as manager of Napoli after their 4-0 victory over Genk which confirmed their place in the Champions League knockout stage.

Domestically, a dreadful run of results has them them fall out of contention for the Champions League places for next season...

carlo.JPG

read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2rD7zo2

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top