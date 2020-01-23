Sports UEFA League: Saul’s early strike sinks Reds, as Haaland nets brace to give Dortmund win over PSG – Newtelegraph

#1
Liverpool’s defence of their Champions League title hangs in the balance after Saul Niguez’s early strike gave Atletico Madrid an aggregate lead going into the second leg at Anfield.

The Reds were given a dose of their own medicine as Atletico harried and hassled throughout and limited them to just …

psg.JPG

read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/328Lb43

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top