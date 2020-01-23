Liverpool’s defence of their Champions League title hangs in the balance after Saul Niguez’s early strike gave Atletico Madrid an aggregate lead going into the second leg at Anfield.
The Reds were given a dose of their own medicine as Atletico harried and hassled throughout and limited them to just …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/328Lb43
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Reds were given a dose of their own medicine as Atletico harried and hassled throughout and limited them to just …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/328Lb43
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]