UEFA League: Ter Stegen set for Barca return against Dynamo Kiev - New Telegraph
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has officially recovered from his knee injury and is available to play in tonight’s Champions League encounter against Dynamo Kiev. The shot-stopper underwent an operation in August which had ruled him out of the opening weeks of the campaign. Now...
