Determined to ensure adequate human resources for various clinical departments in the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, for enhanced, qualitative and affordable healthcare delivery, the Enugu State Government has approved the immediate employment of 102 Resident Doctors and intake of 125 …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2JNDqJb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2JNDqJb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[89]