Politics Ugwuanyi Approves Employment Of 102 Resident Doctors – Leadership Newspaper

Determined to ensure adequate human resources for various clinical departments in the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, for enhanced, qualitative and affordable healthcare delivery, the Enugu State Government has approved the immediate employment of 102 Resident Doctors and intake of 125 …

