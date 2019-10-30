United Kingdom will go to the polls on 12 December, the first pre-Christmas election since 1923.
The hurdles to the pre-Christmas election were cleared today following the support of the Labour Party for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bill ....
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2MXO6Xi
Get more World News
The hurdles to the pre-Christmas election were cleared today following the support of the Labour Party for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bill ....
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2MXO6Xi
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[85]