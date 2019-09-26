Four Nigerian stowaways arrested in the UK in 2018 December have been jailed for a total of seven years.
While on the ship, they hurled faeces at elite SBS sailors and vowed to infect them with HIV during a tense stand-off in the Thames Estuary.
The stowaways also threatened to kill crew members with metal poles when they broke free from quarantine on the 78,000-tonne Italian merchant ship on 21 December 2018. They said they would steer it to the UK.
