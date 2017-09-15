Submit Post Advertise

World UK News: Terrorism Attack In West London Tube Station

Discussion in 'World News' started by Samguine, Sep 15, 2017 at 1:30 PM. Views count: 78

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    An "improvised explosive device" was detonated on a Tube train in south-west London during Friday's rush hour, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

    The blast, which happened at Parsons Greens station is being treated as terrorism, according to police officials

    Twenty-two people are being treated in hospital, mostly for burn injuries.

    Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said hundreds of detectives, working with MI5, are investigating the explosion.

    He however refused to acknowledge if anyone had been arrested over the incident

    Pictures obtained revealed a white bucket on fire inside a supermarket bad, with wires trailing on to the carriage floor

    BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner said the incident could have been "far worse" as indications were that the bomb "may have partially failed".

    bomb.jpg

    Capture.JPG
     
    Samguine, Sep 15, 2017 at 1:30 PM
    #1



    Comments