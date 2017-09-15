An "improvised explosive device" was detonated on a Tube train in south-west London during Friday's rush hour, Scotland Yard has confirmed. The blast, which happened at Parsons Greens station is being treated as terrorism, according to police officials Twenty-two people are being treated in hospital, mostly for burn injuries. Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said hundreds of detectives, working with MI5, are investigating the explosion. He however refused to acknowledge if anyone had been arrested over the incident Pictures obtained revealed a white bucket on fire inside a supermarket bad, with wires trailing on to the carriage floor BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner said the incident could have been "far worse" as indications were that the bomb "may have partially failed".