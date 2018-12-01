Ukrainian officials on Friday temporarily banned all Russian men aged 16 to 60 from entering the country, the latest turn in a crisis between the two neighbors after Russia seized three Ukrainian ships earlier this week.
Russian coast guard ships on Sunday fired on and seized the …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2reQwVJ
Get more World News
Russian coast guard ships on Sunday fired on and seized the …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2reQwVJ
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[97]