The University of Benin (UNIBEN) Admission Screening Exercise for 2017/2018 Academic Session has been rescheduled to take place between 28th September 2017 and 10th October 2017. The examination is said to take place at designated centres within the Ugbowo Campus of the University. The Screening Exercise shall be conducted using the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. All candidates are expected to be seated, latest one hour before the stipulated time for their screening exercise . Visit UNIBEN Website for further details