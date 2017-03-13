A Zoology lecturer at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Edet Ekpenyong, has been kidnapped by unknown armed men. According to reports, he was abducted close to his residence during his morning routine exercise and dragged for over 100 metres on the road by his assailants. According to a witness, "it was a fierce battle as the kidnappers overwhelmed the school security men. There were gunshots. This whole thing happened close to the professor’s house. They dragged him on the floor for close to 100 metres before they eventually pulled him into the vehicle. “The kidnappers escaped through a waiting boat at the Big Qua River, which shares boundary with the university. So far, two arrests have been made as at Friday. One of the kidnappers’ mobile handset fell down and it has led to the arrest of two people.” The police said they are on top of the matter.