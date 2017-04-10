Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed that the Senate will look more into the Customs policy before the uniform was given more prominence.Recall that the Nigerian senators sent Hameed Ali, Customs Boss, out of the Red Chmaber for failing to appear in Customs official uniform.Saraki in a recently interview with Daily Trust Newspaper, said the Senate will look into the Customs policy issue rather than the Uniform saga.He also touched on some of the issues that are currently trailing his position and the Senate as a whole.“I think that was an issue in which we all allowed an unimportant issue to overshadow the more important issue. That was unfortunate. Our job in parliament is to look at the interest of Nigerians.“That policy introduced by Customs is very bad and is coming in very difficult times and it needed a review. That was the main issue. Unfortunately, the narrative of the uniform was given more prominence. As at today, I am not even sure whether that Customs policy is still in force or it has been suspended. All anyone remembers is the issue of uniform. I think we all have a role to play here in not allowing some of these pedestrian issues to submerge the more substantive issues…“The issue of whether he can wear or cannot wear uniform, that can go on until whenever but whether he is in uniform or not, let him do the right policy”.