Metro UPDATE: How Bad Weather Almost Killed Obasanjo, Others Aboard Ethiopian Airlines – Sahara Reporters

#1
Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian president and other Nigerians escaped death on Wednesday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other prominent Nigerians in the Ethiopian airline passenger aircraft, Boeing 777-300, included the Director General of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2JMxTUy

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top