Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian president and other Nigerians escaped death on Wednesday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other prominent Nigerians in the Ethiopian airline passenger aircraft, Boeing 777-300, included the Director General of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2JMxTUy
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other prominent Nigerians in the Ethiopian airline passenger aircraft, Boeing 777-300, included the Director General of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2JMxTUy
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]