World UPS Drones Are Now Moving Blood Samples Over North Carolina – Wired

#1
If you’re inclined to puns, you might say medical samples are the lifeblood of hospital systems. But if you actually work with them, you know they’re more of a headache.

Because the same road traffic that keeps you from getting home keeps the couriers charged with moving these tissue …



Read more via Wired – https://ift.tt/2FOhN9t

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top