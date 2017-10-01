Submit Post Advertise

Politics US Congratulates Nigeria on 57th Independence

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Oct 1, 2017 at 10:18 AM. Views count: 95

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The United States Government has congratulated Nigeria on her 57 th independence on Oct. 1, 2017.

    The U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued a statement to this effect, saying the country has an enduring and mutual partnership with Nigeria.

    “On behalf of the American people, I congratulate the Government of Nigeria and the Nigerian people as you celebrate your national independence on October 1.

    “The United States and Nigeria have a strong and enduring partnership that benefits both our nations.

    “The U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on our shared priorities of security, economic prosperity, and good governance; and is strengthened by innovation, trade, and optimism for the future”.

    “The United States also reaffirms its commitment to support efforts to help rebuild the lives of the millions affected by the violence, and to provide a better future for all Nigerians.

    “We offer our best wishes to the people of Nigeria in your commemoration of the 57th anniversary of your independence,” the Secretary of State said.
     

    Lequte, Oct 1, 2017 at 10:18 AM
