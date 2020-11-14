Business US court rules against Nigeria in $10 billion P&ID case – Guardian News


US court rules against Nigeria in $10 billion P&ID case | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

A court in the United States has ruled against Nigeria’s wish to claim over $10 billion in its ongoing dispute with the Process & Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID), a British Virgin Islands-registered company. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in New York granted the hedge fund’s motion...
