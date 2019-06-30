Two US envoys are expected to attend an archaeological event organised by an Israeli settler-linked group in east Jerusalem on Sunday, their latest move breaking with precedent and angering Palestinians.
White House adviser Jason Greenblatt and US ambassador to …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2FGBWxM
Get more World News
White House adviser Jason Greenblatt and US ambassador to …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2FGBWxM
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]