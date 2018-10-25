The United States Secret Service confirmed Wednesday that they stopped two “potential explosive devices” sent to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2OKqRSW
Get more World News
“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2OKqRSW
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[104]