Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja to demand refund of N32 billion which the state spent on repair of federal roads.

Uzodinma told State House Correspondents after the meeting that the state was in serious financial distress, saying that if the fund was released, it would enable the state pay salary and pension arrears.

