Sebastian Vettel denied Lewis Hamilton a third straight win at the Belgian GP to reduce the lead at the top of the Formula One driver’s standing.
On resumption of race Sunday after the midseason break, Ferrari’s Vettel made a crucial early overtaking move on Lewis Hamilton to win the …
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2MV45WG
Get More Nigeria Sports News
On resumption of race Sunday after the midseason break, Ferrari’s Vettel made a crucial early overtaking move on Lewis Hamilton to win the …
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2MV45WG
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]