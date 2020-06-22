Video of Izuchukwu Madubueze reading his suicide note before shooting himself dead after being accused of harassing a woman
A video showing Izuchukwu Madubueze, 23, reading a suicide note before shooting himself dead has been shared online. Izu, from Anambra state, committed suicide in the US on Thursday,
www.lindaikejisblog.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!