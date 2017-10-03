A mob had killed three members of an alleged armed robbery gang who recently invaded Daga village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state. The incident occurred over the weekend when the villagers stood up to the armed robbers and overpowered them. Sources said that when the villagers learnt of the presence of the alleged armed robbers in the community, they mobilised, confronted them (the robbers ), overpowered and killed them. The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, DSP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident explained that the alleged robbers stormed the village about 2.30am on Saturday Sept. 30, armed with guns and ammunition and attacked the village. Gambo said the mob had already killed the robbers before the police arrived the scene, adding that the police were however able to recover one AK 47 and six live ammunition that belonged to the alleged robbers. He said, “Their corpses were later taken to Federal Medical Center, Katsina, where they were certified dead by a medical personnel.”