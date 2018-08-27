On Sunday, president Muhammadu Buhari declared open the 58th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The president received a ‘Sai Baba’ farewell from the lawyers when he was leaving International Conference Centre (ICC), after declaring open the event.
The lawyers hailed the president who was surrounded by his aides as he made his exit.
READ MORE HERE
The lawyers hailed the president who was surrounded by his aides as he made his exit.
READ MORE HERE
Attachments
- 23.2 KB Views: 3