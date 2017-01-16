Outgoing Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director, John Brennan has warned US President-elect Donald Trump to avoid disparaging remarks once he takes office. He said spontaneity was not in the interests of national security. Mr Trump is wont for regularly making broad pronouncements on issues of national importance on his Twitter feed. Mr Brennan also said that Mr Trump did not fully appreciate Russia's capabilities or intentions. "I think Mr Trump has to understand that absolving Russia of various actions that it's taken in the past number of years is a road that he, I think, needs to be very, very careful about moving down," he said. Mr Brennan said "talking and tweeting" was not an option for Mr Trump, who takes office next Friday. "Spontaneity is not something that protects national security interests and so therefore when he speaks or when he reacts, just make sure he understands that the implications and impact on the United States could be profound," he said. "It's more than just about Mr Trump. It's about the United States of America." The CIA director also took on the Billionaire to task for accusing the intelligence services of leaking an unverified dossier which suggests Russian security officials have compromising material on him, which could make him vulnerable to blackmail. "What I do find outrageous is equating the intelligence community with Nazi Germany," he said, referring to a tweet by Mr Trump last Wednesday. "There is no basis for Mr Trump to point fingers at the intelligence community for leaking information that was already available publicly." -- Reuters