Metro WAWU!! See The Amount They Sells This Nigerian Groundnut Per Bottle In U.S (See Photo)

At $8.99 (N3,240) per bottle, the United States is the right place to establish your groundnut business.

A bottle of groundnut which typically sells between N400 and N600 across the country, is billed at $8.99 in CAYCE FOODS, a US store. …



