We Are Already Living On Borrowed Time, Adeniyi Warns FG

The Chairman, Editorial Board of Thisday newspapers, Mr Segun Adeniyi, has warned the Federal Government against using oil proceeds to service recurrent expenditure, stressing that Nigeria is already living on a borrowed time. He stated this on Wednesday while addressing participants on The Platform, an annual conference …
