Metro We didnt reach agreement with FG to suspend strike Dec 9 -ASUU – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

We didnt reach agreement with FG to suspend strike Dec 9 -ASUU - New Telegraph

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has said there was never an understanding with the Federal Government that the Union would suspend its over nine months old strike on December 9, 2020. President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi in a statement made available to...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro We didn’t reach agreement with FG to suspend strike –ASUU – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
1
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro No Agreement Yet To Suspend Strike ― ASUU – Information News
Replies
0
Views
189
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Metro Ngige: FG didn’t promise to pay ASUU before they call off strike - The Cable
Replies
0
Views
228
ese
E
K
Metro Strike: We’ve kept our promises with ASUU – FG – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
242
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro Pay us our 5 months’ dues, else strike continues, ASUU tells FG – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
536
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top