Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party at the just concluded elections, has distanced himself from the GoFundMe account set up to support his case at the Election Petitions Tribunal. His Special Assistant on Public Communications and Strategy, Mr Phrank Shaibu, disclosed …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2tWe9Ue
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2tWe9Ue
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[16]