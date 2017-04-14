Submit Post Advertise

We Don't Know The Real Age of Nigerian Players - Rohr

    Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has admitted he is not comfortable with the age factor of players based in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

    Rohr revealed that it is the reason he hardly invites them to the national team.

    “There is an existing problem with Nigeria based players. We cannot tell their real age,” he said in an interview with Brila FM.

    Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa was the only home-based player invited by Rohr, for the recent games against Algeria and Senegal.

    The former Gabon and Burkina Faso coach, has however stated that the door is not closed on the best players in the NPFL.
     
