Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Jerry Gana has presented his policy document, code-named ‘SWIFT’ in Abuja, while claiming that it had designed specific strategies to defeat Boko Haram and herdsmen militias.
He also promised to increase the numerical strength of the Nigeria Police …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2VtZdcK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He also promised to increase the numerical strength of the Nigeria Police …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2VtZdcK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]