Metro We Have Strategies to Defeat Boko Haram, Herdsmen Militias, says Gana – Thisdaylive

#1
Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Jerry Gana has presented his policy document, code-named ‘SWIFT’ in Abuja, while claiming that it had designed specific strategies to defeat Boko Haram and herdsmen militias.

He also promised to increase the numerical strength of the Nigeria Police …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2VtZdcK

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top