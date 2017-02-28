The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, has declared that an Igbo man would never become President of Nigeria. MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, mmade the declaration via a statement titled 'We insist on Biafra through non-violence, not Igbo presidency', PUNCH reports. Parts of the statement read, “The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra has declared that an Igbo man may not be President of Nigeria again because Igbo leaders are political slaves in Nigeria. “Even 2019 and 2023 will come and go, an Igbo man will not be President of Nigeria. We insist on Biafra actualization and restoration through non violence, not Igbo presidency.''