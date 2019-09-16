Metro We Will Make Nigeria Corruption Free — Magu – Naijaloaded

#1
The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has again vowed not to relent in his efforts to make Nigeria free from all forms of corruption.

Magu gave this assurance on Saturday, September 14, 2019, while speaking on the achievements …

efcc.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2LYodok

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top