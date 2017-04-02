Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte on Saturday maintained that Nigeria's Victor Moses is an integral part of the team. He said this after Chelsea lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace at the Stamford Bridge. Moses missed out due to an injury. Pedro filled in for him at right wingback. According to Conte, “Victor Moses is an important player because he’s having a great season, but Pedro played very well in that wing-back position.". “As wingers, they are very offensive and that showed we wanted to play our football. Pedro had a very good game," he added. The loss leaves Chelsea 7 point on top of the league after their title rivals Tottenham won 2-0 at Burnley.