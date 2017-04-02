Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 9- Nigeria's Political House Of Cards Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Sports What Antonio Conte Said About Victor Moses After Chelsea Defeat

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Lequte, Apr 2, 2017 at 9:13 AM. Views count: 337

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte on Saturday maintained that Nigeria's Victor Moses is an integral part of the team.

    He said this after Chelsea lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace at the Stamford Bridge. Moses missed out due to an injury. Pedro filled in for him at right wingback.

    According to Conte, “Victor Moses is an important player because he’s having a great season, but Pedro played very well in that wing-back position.".

    “As wingers, they are very offensive and that showed we wanted to play our football. Pedro had a very good game," he added.

    The loss leaves Chelsea 7 point on top of the league after their title rivals Tottenham won 2-0 at Burnley.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Apr 2, 2017 at 9:13 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. john oyekunle

    john oyekunle Member

    We really miss Victor Moses and our defense was porous which crystal palace score two goals
     
    john oyekunle, Apr 2, 2017 at 9:19 AM
    #2