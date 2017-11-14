Submit Post Advertise

Politics What Buhari Told Ndigbos In Ebonyi

    President Mohammadu Buhari, on Tuesday reiterated his commitment to address the issue of bad roads in South East geopolitical zone.

    The president made this known in Abakaliki while addressing stakeholders of the state at the exco-chambers during his one day working visit to the state.

    Buhari, who is visiting the region for the first time since he became President, said the diversity of the country makes it unique among the committee of nations.

    President Buhari also insisted that he will continue to promote the unity of Nigeria even on the faces of challenges.

    “My presence here today is a demonstration of my strong belief in the unity of Nigeria. As the most populous country in Africa with over 300 ethnic groups, our diversity is almost unique among other nations,” he said.

    He assured the people of the South East of his administration’s commitment to carry out projects that will fast-tracking development in the region.

    Buhari noted further that, in keeping with his promise to South East leaders, the 2018 budget which he recently presented to the National Assembly captured many projects in the zone in accordance with his promise to the region.

    “When I met with leaders of the South East last month in Abuja, they raised several issues of concern including the state of roads in the region. I want to assure you that we will deliver on our promise. Our 2018 budget include many strategic projects for the region in roads, power, agriculture and social sector,” the President said.

    Buhari was decorated with the highest chieftaincy tittle of Enyi-Oma 1 of Ebonyi state from traditional rulers of the state.

    He also inaugurated some projects including 2 flyovers, Abakaliki- Afikpo federal roads among others.

    Earlier, the Governor, David Umahi said the state was appreciative of the President’s support to the state especially in the area of Agriculture.

    He, however, appealed to the President for refund of money expended by the state government on some Federal Roads in the state.

    Also, the former governor of the state, Sam Egwu who addressed the President on behalf of the stakeholders in the state commended the President for the recent decision to pay former Biafra Police officers pensions.

    “Such an act of accommodation is what translates a mere leader to a great father of the Nation”.

    He pleaded with the president to give the state assistance in the area of agriculture; roads and education to enable the state catch up with other states.
     
