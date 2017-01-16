Manchester United came back from behind to secure a point in a pulsating game against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in the last 10 minutes of the game to equalize after United went down in the first half via a James Milner penalty. Paul Pogba was United's worst performer on the pitch and conceded the penalty after handling the ball from a cornerkick caused by a Phil Jones error. Speaking after the game, Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho said Paul had problems with Lovren. “Paul had difficulties with Lovren in the air, that’s part of the game,” he said. He also explained why he brought Marouane Fellaini on in the closing minutes instead of Rashford as widely expected. “I had Rashford to play, it was between Rashford and Marouane. “I felt Liverpool were playing really defensive so I looked to the bench. I decided to go with Marouane and Zlatan to put pressure on the Liverpool defence.” The result leaves United 6th in the table, 12 points away from league leaders Chelsea, and 5 points away from second placed Tottenham.