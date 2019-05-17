Legendary Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, was reportedly overheard teasing current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after a dismal 2-0 defeat to Cardiff last weekend.
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored both goals at Old Trafford, to ensure United finished the season with just two wins from their final 12 …
