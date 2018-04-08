Why Buhari needs four more years! – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

One of the troubles with Nigeria is that there are too many orators. Orators speak the minds of the people who are sometimes not on point. It is better to pray at this perilous time for emergence of more spiritual men who can be oracles. Oracles speak the minds of the gods who are most times spot-on. The nation will benefit a great deal from columnists, political writers and pundits who are generally respected as oracles...
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2GHF379
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator: Apr 8, 2018 at 9:22 AM