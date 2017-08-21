Submit Post Advertise

Politics Why Buhari Will Work From Home Even After Resumption

    President Muhammadu Buhari, who resumed on Monday after a three-month medical vacation, is working from home.

    This is, however, not as a result of his health, but due to some renovations at the president’s office.

    The President’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed this on Twitter, while reacting to speculations about the development.

    He tweeted: “Some renovations are ongoing at the office. He’s a fully equipped office in his residence, he’ll be back to the main office after the works.”

    Buhari has already written to the National Assembly on his readiness to resume duty. In the letter, he stated that he has now assumed his role as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday (today).

    The President returned to the country on Saturday, after spending 104 days in the UK on medical vacation.
     
