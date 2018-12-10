President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken out on why he was able to defeat Goodluck Jonathan at the polls in 2015. According to a Vanguard report, President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, attributed his election victory in 2015 against former President Goodluck Jonathan to the revolt by Nigerians over glaring endemic corruption.....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2SFOOrV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2SFOOrV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]