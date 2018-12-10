  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Why I Defeated Goodluck Jonathan In 2015 – President Buhari Speaks Out

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken out on why he was able to defeat Goodluck Jonathan at the polls in 2015. According to a Vanguard report, President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, attributed his election victory in 2015 against former President Goodluck Jonathan to the revolt by Nigerians over glaring endemic corruption.....



