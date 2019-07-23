Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna,the Chief Executive Officer of IVD Autos Limited, has established himself as an astute businessman of many trades; a few of which are automobile, property and entertainment businesses.
With more than a decade’s wealth of experience in the business of importing automobiles to Nigeria, Ogbonna has proven …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/32Le2ew
Get more: Nigeria Business News
With more than a decade’s wealth of experience in the business of importing automobiles to Nigeria, Ogbonna has proven …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/32Le2ew
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[95]