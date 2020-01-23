Politics Why I was silent on Amotekun, by Tinubu – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday explained why he had remained silent over the raging controversies surrounding the launch of Operation Amotekun by South-West governors....

tinubu news.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/30MTSQK

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[91]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top