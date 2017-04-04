Popular On-air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze has said that blogger, Kemi Olunloyo was re-arrested over a suit filed against her. It could be recalled that she was remanded in prison for allegedly publishing materials believed to have defamed the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt, Pastor David Ibiyeomie. Just after a Magistrate Court had granted her bail and she was about to take her leave apparently, a Federal High Court in Rivers has denied her bail. According to update shared by Daddy Freeze, Actress Iyabo Ojo has been fingered as the one who filed the High court suit that saw the CEO HNNAfrica remanded in prison. See his post below: