Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 9- Nigeria's Political House Of Cards Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Metro Why Kemi Olunloyo Was Sent Back To Jos Prison – Daddy Freeze

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Apr 4, 2017 at 11:31 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Popular On-air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze has said that blogger, Kemi Olunloyo was re-arrested over a suit filed against her.

    It could be recalled that she was remanded in prison for allegedly publishing materials believed to have defamed the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

    Just after a Magistrate Court had granted her bail and she was about to take her leave apparently, a Federal High Court in Rivers has denied her bail.

    According to update shared by Daddy Freeze, Actress Iyabo Ojo has been fingered as the one who filed the High court suit that saw the CEO HNNAfrica remanded in prison.

    See his post below:

    kemi olunloyo iyabo ojo.PNG
     
    kemi, Apr 4, 2017 at 11:31 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments